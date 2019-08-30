App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian entrepreneur Darpan Munjal‘s startup helps decide names of companies

Indian entrepreneur Darpan Munjal knew the importance of the right company name and how it could act as a catalyst in scaling its fortunes

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: YouTube/Squadhelp
Squadhelp.com, an affordable naming start-up, was born out of the sheer desperation of an entrepreneur to find a suitable name for his personal venture. Darpan Munjal, the founder of the company, moved to work to the United States in the late 1990s.

According to Inc.com, Munjal was passionate about learning computers right from his teens. With the little time he got to spend using computers in school, the entrepreneur would try to learn programming and create new games. Following his passion, he completed his graduation in computer engineering in 1994 and worked in Delhi for three years before moving to the US. He decided to go abroad after realising how the internet was fast becoming a sensation, especially in the West.

After having worked for big American corporates for more than a decade, Munjal decided to test his skills as an entrepreneur. Taking that thought forward, he started his own e-commerce business in the year 2010, hoping to earn a name out of it. But, it did not live up to his expectations. And, by what we learn later, fate definitely had other plans for him.

He was holding a key position at Kaplan when he decided to bid adieu to the life of a serviceman and try hands at churning a success story out of his own business.

Munjal knew the importance of the right company name and how it could act as a catalyst in scaling its fortunes. But, he also knew how difficult it was to arrive at the right name without infringing into someone else’s intellectual property right or making it too long or unappealing. So, he set out on a quest to find the perfect name for his venture by taking suggestions from people online.

This was not an easy task either, said Munjal, adding: “Every dot-com domain I considered was either unavailable or didn’t meet my criteria. Frustration led me to ask for suggestions on various online market-related discussion forums. The ideas the participants shared were limited and the submissions were flippant.”

That was when he realised a controlled platform replete with cash awards for winning entries would be required to pique the interests of the right set of people. Thus, the domain Squadhelp.com was registered and by 2011 the website was launched. One of the online contestants successfully came up with a name for the e-commerce company he co-founded in 2012. Fashionara.com thrived in the market for a few years before shutting operations in 2016.

Manjul turned to Squadhelp.com full-time this time. Several new features were added to the name aggregator site over the years. Through sheer word of mouth, the presence of their platform kept growing stronger and led to them eventually getting Fortune 500 clients, alongside hotel chains and consumer brands.

Speaking about the venture, he says: “In hindsight, I see that affordable naming services and creative expertise were missing from the marketplace. Previously, I’d focused on the numbers and doubted that people would pay for what my company offered… I sometimes wonder what the outcome might have been had I put all my energies into the company from the start.”

 

First Published on Aug 30, 2019 12:34 pm

tags #Indian start-up ecosystem #start-up

