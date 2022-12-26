 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian crypto exchanges lose 34-50% of trading volumes following FTX collapse

Debangana Ghosh
Dec 26, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST

Crypto trading volumes have been down since April 2022; now with the FTX collapse, industry experts don't expect recovery for at least the next six months.

Trading volume on top Indian crypto exchanges such as WazirX, CoinDCX, ZebPay and Bitbns has plummeted 34-50% since the collapse of the world's third largest exchange, FTX, in the first week of November, according to data accessed by Moneycontrol from crypto research firm CREBACO.

This calls into question the survival of the exchanges, which have been already dealing with fallout from new taxes implemented this year, declining token prices and an overall slowdown in trading volume.

WazirX, which accounted for nearly 50% of crypto trading volumes in India at the start of this year, lost 97.99% of its trading volumes year-to-date (YTD) by December 22, 2022.

FTX and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried's fate took a turn for the worse when a CoinDesk report on November 2 revealed that the majority of its trading arm Alameda Research's assets worth $14.6 billion were found to be in FTX's own FTT tokens. Since then, FTX has filed for bankruptcy. Bankman-Fried has been arrested, and he was given bail on a $250 million bond, the largest bail amount ever paid.

Indian industry experts believe more than a direct impact on trading volumes, closer home the narrative was more about distrust and negative sentiments created by the FTX situation, taking the industry’s progress back by a few years.

“I don’t think a lot of this recent trading volume plunge was driven by FTX. The market in India has been dead since April 2022. What did get impacted is the sentiment across crypto tokens. FTX was the only American crypto competitor to Binance. What came out later on has pushed the crypto industry behind by a few years,” Sidharth Sogani, founder and CEO of CREBACO, told Moneycontrol.