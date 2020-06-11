App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 09:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

India needs to ramp up manufacturing of ventilator components: Amitabh Kant

Speaking at a virtual conference of ventilator manufacturers and startups to discuss pathways for supporting indigenous manufacturing of ventilators, Kant said local makers supplied 60,000 ventilators in three months.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Buoyed by the promise shown by domestic ventilator makers during the COVID crisis, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Thursday exhorted manufacturers to further scale up capacity to emerge as a global supplier of the device and related components.

Speaking at a virtual conference of ventilator manufacturers and startups  to discuss pathways for supporting indigenous manufacturing of ventilators, Kant said local makers supplied 60,000 ventilators in three months.

The country, he said, now needs to ramp up manufacturing of ventilator components to capture the global market.

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra said India under the aegis of Make in India initiative has the potential to become a leading hub for manufacturing ventilators which are affordable and portable. He too stressed on the need to initiate a drive to capture the expanding global market for ventilators.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chairman Sathish Reddy said necessary freedom and handholding have spurred innovations for high-quality and cost-effective ventilator solutions in the last three months among the startups.

While, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) chairman and managing director M V Gautam said the progress made by the ventilator sector in the last few months is an example of how a facilitative environment can scale up manufacturing through Make in India initiative.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

 

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 09:43 pm

tags #Amitabh Kant #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #NITI Aayog #Startup

