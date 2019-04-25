App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2019 11:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India needs an education system that focuses on employability: TN Hari

TN Hari, the HR head of Bigbasket, has explained the difference between India and Bharat in his book.

Priyanka Sahay @priyankasahay
Representative image: Pixabay/ernestoeslava
Representative image: Pixabay/ernestoeslava
Whatsapp

Priyanka Sahay

Moneycontrol News

TN Hari, the HR head of the country's leading online grocery firm Bigbasket, has come up with his third book -- Cutting the Gordian Knot. The book takes into account the gap between the degree-holders and the jobs available in the country. In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Hari talks about the importance of vocational degrees that are vital to create employment in India. Edited excerpts:

Q: What led to the conceptualization of this book?

A: At Bigbasket, we were exposed to an India we were not deeply familiar with, namely the blue-collar workforce and small farmers. We were able to get a much better and holistic understanding of their problems and refine our views on India's quest for job creation and prosperity. In the process, we also met with an amazing bunch of inspirational folks who were systematically addressing the different pieces of this complex problem. We thought it would be a great idea, as well as time, to bring our nation's quest for job creation and prosperity, along with the underlying pieces of the puzzle, to the mainstream agenda by writing this book.

related news

Q: What, according to your book, is the difference between India and Bharat?

A: At a very high level, we would classify anyone with a privileged upbringing who have benefited from access to good education, nutritious food, modern values, work ethic, and technology as being a part of India.

Bharat comprises those who are underprivileged and do not have sufficient opportunities for advancement. They are mostly individuals from economically backward families with no means to provide their children access to any if the things we listed earlier. This could include both the rural, as well as the urban, poor.

Q: Why is it vital for corporates to have policies favouring women employees?

A: Companies that do not have policies which are supportive of women and address their specific needs cannot attract women. A big chunk of the available talent pool is, therefore, out of bounds for such companies and places them at a massive disadvantage. Besides enlarging the available talent pool, a diverse workforce adds to the quality and variety of ideas and perspectives. There is enough evidence to suggest that, in the long term, an inclusive workplace bolsters employee engagement and profitability.

Q: In your book, you have mentioned that India lacks education or training or semi-skilled jobs. Can you elaborate what is missing and why that is important?

A: Historically, India and Indians have placed a lot of emphasis on getting a degree irrespective of whether it enhanced their employability or not. The craze for a degree has been quite unbelievable. But, most jobs that are available do not need any of the knowledge that these unemployable degrees impart.

What India needs is an education framework that focuses on employability, and focuses on employable skills.

Q: What is your expectation from the government ahead of the upcoming elections?

A: Create short programs (and certifications) which are directly linked to jobs that are available. Some of the steps that the government has taken recently are in the right direction. The health ministry's decision to allow dentists to practice general medicine will help mitigate the massive shortfall of doctors in government hospitals.

We need to introduce many more short and relevant programs that address our needs and remove barriers that have created this artificial scarcity of talent. India's approach to education needs to address India's specific needs. This does not mean we do not need institutes of higher learning.

The government should also create universities that focus on skilling where students can spend 75 percent of the time interning at companies and learning on the job and spend 25 percent of their time in the university.

The government can roll out the red carpet for SMEs and create a level-playing field for them. Today, those are given step-motherly treatment and the red carpet is reserved for the capital intensive industries that create very few jobs.
First Published on Apr 25, 2019 11:13 am

tags #BigBasket #Startup #TN Hari

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Ranveer Singh teaches Khali bali step to Shikhar Dhawan and the result ...

Game Of Thrones Season 8 episode 3: HBO teases fans with new stills of ...

Bharat: Trailers of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer won't feature ...

Avengers: Endgame suffers a major blow, leaked on Tamilrockers hours b ...

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar to sport 'fake breasts' in Saand Ki A ...

Priyanka Chopra wins People’s Beauty of the Year, feels ‘looks are ...

Alia Bhatt doing aerial yoga with BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is oddly c ...

Shah Rukh Khan to play the antagonist in Atlee Kumar's next starring T ...

Game Of Thrones: Maisie Williams has a message for those who got awkwa ...

Slow Motion: Salman Khan and Disha Patani Are Here to Slay with the Gr ...

Asia Badminton Championship: PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma Reach Quarter-Fin ...

Watch: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Simply 'Love' Parineeti Chopra's Mo ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Happy That I Was Considered, But Finger Isn’t R ...

Randeep Hooda to Star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Comic Mystery-thrille ...

I-T Raids Carried Out in Former Jammu and Kashmir Minister's Propertie ...

World Malaria Day: What is the 'Landmark' Vaccine Rolled out by Malawa ...

Sony is Ready to Sell You a 98-Inch 8K OLED TV For an Eye Watering Pri ...

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Loses in Last 32, Indian Challenge Ends at ITTF ...

Election campaigns: Being offensive gets noticed

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

RBI divests entire stake in NHB, Nabard to government for Rs 1,470 cro ...

Madras High Court overturns TikTok ban: Here’s what happened in the ...

WHO says infants aged under 1 year must not be exposed to electronic s ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex gains 150 points, Nifty above 11,750; br ...

Asian shares dip; euro weighed by sagging German business morale

Yes Bank shares rise over 3% over reports of management rejig

Bharti Infratel shares slip on CLSA downgrade, Q4 numbers

Sri Lanka blasts expose flaws in organisational culture of country's s ...

'Congress ready for Delhi tie-up with AAP': Rahul Gandhi's proposal on ...

Akshay Kumar interviews Narendra Modi: An artistic appreciation of PM ...

Game of Thrones season 8: New stills from episode 3 tease impending ba ...

Jet Airways debacle: Satyam-style model worked with Tech Mahindra but ...

Premier League: Manchester City's win over United a logical consequenc ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Romi Konkani: The story of a Goan script, born out of Portuguese influ ...

Oppo F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition India launch on 26 Ap ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.