India is the most important market for us, edtech-focused GSV Ventures’ founder Michael Moe says

Nikhil Patwardhan
New Delhi / Feb 23, 2023 / 07:55 AM IST

Moe's optimism about India's edtech sector contrasts sharply with the sector's overall sentiment, as investors have stayed away from it in the last ten months.

India has become the most important market for edtech-focused venture capital (VC) firm GSV Ventures, said its founder Michael Moe, exuding confidence in the country's edtech ecosystem, which is currently struggling with a range of issues including slowing demand and a worsening funding winter.

GSV Ventures, which has backed three of the country's seven edtech unicorns and three soonicorns (companies on the verge of becoming unicorns), will also be looking to set up an office space in the country to have a local presence, making it easier for the company to explore investments, Moe told Moneycontrol in an interview on the sidelines of the GSV Emeritus Summit.

“What I can tell you is the more I come here, the less I know. The reason for it, is because its (India's market is) complex and the only way we are ever going to really know it is by being here,” said Moe.

“We have an office in Abu Dhabi, which is like a short flight from here, but unquestionably we will be here (in India), have a physical presence in this large, complex but most important market for us. Its not just one important market for us but rather the most important market for us,” he added.