India is becoming an innovation economy: B Capital’s Raj Ganguly

Debangana Ghosh
Jan 20, 2023 / 03:29 PM IST

The Co-Founder and Managing Partner of B Capital will be betting big on cross-border SaaS, financial inclusion, and the India consumer story with its $2.1-billion growth fund.

Raj Ganguly, Co-founder and Managing Partner, B Capital

Global multi-stage investment firm B Capital announced the close of its $2.1 billion growth fund (its third) on January 19. It will be deploying this across the US, Asia, southeast Asia, and India over the next 2.5-3 years. Average cheque sizes will be of around $40-50 million focussed on series B to pre-IPO rounds.

Across its various funds, the firm writes cheques ranging from $10-100 million. More than half its capital is deployed in the US.

B Capital was founded in 2015 by Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin and his friend from his Harvard days, Bain Capital and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) veteran Raj Ganguly. With about $6.3 billion in assets under management (AUM) today, it also counts legendary investor Howard Morgan and Goldman Sachs veteran Sheila Patel in leadership roles.

The firm believes in 'innovation beyond borders,' operates as one global team, and doesn’t have country-specific offices across its markets. It’s currently co-headquartered in Los Angeles and Singapore.

In India, some of its portfolio companies include BYJU’s, Meesho, PharmEasy, Blackbuck, DailyHunt, Khatabook, Fi, and Bizongo to name a few.

A few months back, B Capital announced its first dedicated early-stage fund (Ascent Fund II) of about $250 million focussed on Southeast Asia and India.