India has 45,000 open jobs in Artificial Intelligence: TeamLease

There are 45,000 artificial intelligence (AI) job openings in India alone as of February 2023, with data scientists and machine learning (ML) engineers among the most sought-after careers, according to tech staffing firm TeamLease Digital.

In a report on March 21, the company said while the expected salaries for freshers in data engineering roles in India is up to Rs 14 lakh per annum, ML engineers at the same level earn up to Rs 10 lakh.

Fresher data scientists and BI (business intelligence) analysts earn up to Rs 14 lakh each, the report added. Similarly, entry-level database admins, devops (Development Operations) engineers, and data architects earn up to Rs 12 lakh each, as per the report.

The report also highlighted candidates with about eight years of experience in similar fields can earn high salaries ranging from Rs 25 lakh to 45 lakh per annum.

Moneycontrol News