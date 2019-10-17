App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 09:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

India emerges 3rd largest ecosystems for successful start ups

Hurun Research found 494 unicorns in the world, based in 25 countries and 118 cities. Set up seven years ago on average, they are worth $3.4 billion on average and $1.7 trillion in total.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

With 21 unicorns, India has emerged as third largest ecosystems for more successful start ups right behind China and US but ahead of Britain and Israel, according to Hurun Global Unicorn List 2019.

Leading the pack from the country are payments solutions platform One97 Communications ($10 billion), cab aggregator Ola Cabs ($6 billion), online educator Byjus ($6 billion), and travel-stay finder OYO Rooms ($5 billion).

China pipped the USA to lead by 206 versus 203, together accounting for over 80 per cent of the worlds unicorns. Europe has 35 unicorns.

Close

Hurun Research found 494 unicorns in the world, based in 25 countries and 118 cities. Set up seven years ago on average, they are worth $3.4 billion on average and $1.7 trillion in total.

related news

"These young companies, only seven years old on an average, are the worlds most exciting start-ups, leading a new generation of disruptive technology," Hurun Report chairman and chief researcher, Rupert Hoogewerf, said.

According to the list, city wise, Beijing is the worlds unicorn capital with 82, comfortably ahead of San Francisco with 55, followed by Shanghai, New York and Hangzhou.

As a region, Silicon Valley leads the world with 102 or 21 per cent of the worlds unicorns.

The list showed e-commerce and fintech make up 31 per cent of the worlds unicorns, followed by cloud and AI.

The worlds unicorns span 25 industries, with the Big 5 Industries making up half of the total.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 17, 2019 09:20 pm

tags #Business #Hurun Global Unicorn List 2019 #India #Startup

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.