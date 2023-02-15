 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India books a diplomatic win at G20 digital economy meet

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Lucknow / Feb 15, 2023 / 08:13 PM IST

About 80 percent of the agenda set by India for the digital economy working group is expected to get nods by members, says senior official

(Image: News18 Creative)

India is looking at the G20 digital economy meet held in Lucknow from 13th to 15th February as a diplomatic win, with 80 percent of its agenda expected to get a greenlight from member countries, according to a senior government official.

The official said that one of the major progresses made in the talks was about creating a unified framework for certification of digital skills across the member countries – which can help Indian youngsters get jobs elsewhere even remotely.

With co-operation on cybersecurity being one of the main objectives of the agenda, the recommendation to create a stronger information sharing mechanism on cyber threats was also received well.

“Although the CERT-In (Computer Emergency Response Team-India) already has such a mechanism with 50 countries, it is always a good thing to be able to bring more countries into the fold,” said a second official.