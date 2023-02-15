India books a diplomatic win at G20 digital economy meet

(Image: News18 Creative)

India is looking at the G20 digital economy meet held in Lucknow from 13th to 15th February as a diplomatic win, with 80 percent of its agenda expected to get a greenlight from member countries, according to a senior government official.

The official said that one of the major progresses made in the talks was about creating a unified framework for certification of digital skills across the member countries – which can help Indian youngsters get jobs elsewhere even remotely.

With co-operation on cybersecurity being one of the main objectives of the agenda, the recommendation to create a stronger information sharing mechanism on cyber threats was also received well.

“Although the CERT-In (Computer Emergency Response Team-India) already has such a mechanism with 50 countries, it is always a good thing to be able to bring more countries into the fold,” said a second official.

The biggest focus of the Indian contingent at the forum was in promoting its digital public infrastructure such as Aadhaar, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Digilocker, CoWin etc. While these platforms received praise from the members, the government is hoping that the appreciation will translate into more G20 members seeking help to implement such tech for their countries.

“Obviously, greater trust in Indian technology will help augment our soft power. There may also be second order impacts for our startups and corporates as they could get asked to replicate our digital infra elsewhere,” said the first official quoted above.

Moneycontrol reported earlier that the Union government will institute a certification mechanism for startups who seek to help foreign countries integrate with the India Stack, even as the country’s digital public infrastructure is opened for adoption by other nations.

“It is rare for the agenda to get the kind of acceptance it got here. The fact that the meetings concluded before time is a testimony to the fact that everything went smoothly... After the meetings, members either remark 'supported' or 'noted with concern' on different points in the agenda. We are expecting the first one on most things,” the official added.

The first day of the meet began with five workshops that covered various topics related to digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity solutions for MSMEs, sustainable development goals, and the use of geospatial technologies.

On the second day, the meeting began with a keynote address from India’s G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant, followed by presentations by member countries and other multilateral organisations. The final and the third day of the meeting focused on digital skilling as India proposed mechanisms for a future ready workforce.