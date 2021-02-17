In startup world, time to look closely at techno-optimism, checks and balances

Note to readers: Hello world is a program developers run to check if a newly installed programming language is working alright. Startups and tech companies are continuously launching new software to run the real world. This column will attempt to be the "Hello World" for the real world.

It was June 2019. The startup I co-founded was failing. And I was looking for opportunities. As usual, I sought advice from a few people I trust. One of them was a technologist and an entrepreneur. “Whatever you do, stay close to people who are building things in technology,” he said. And I remember thinking, where does that optimism come from?

Startups change status quo

As a journalist tracking technology and startups since 2008-09, I understood that startups were changing the status quo. The energy was infectious. I caught a whiff of it when I met Alok Bharadwaj, the founder of Epic Browser, back in 2010. His energy and enthusiasm rubbed off on me. He wanted to challenge the giants. Google, Microsoft, and a whole lot of others with the privacy-focussed web browser. We haven’t kept in touch but it was a pivotal moment for me.

Privacy, entrepreneurship, taking on the giants, none of this was popular even then. For some context, Flipkart was just a three-year-old company and was selling books to the affluent city dwellers. Only 7.5 percent of India’s population had access to the internet. As I hopped jobs, one thing stayed constant: I wrote about startups and technology. It gave me a lot of energy in the otherwise dreary world of financial journalism (boring quarterly results, Sensex, and rehearsed statements-dominated business news coverage at the time). Writing about startups made the job interesting.

In the past decade, several big developments have taken place. Reliance Jio pushed data prices down and brought millions of Indians online. Xiaomi and several other companies pushed smartphone prices down. Millions of Indians transact on mobile, learn and entertain themselves online. And dozens of startups have become companies valued at over $1 billion. Venture capitalists have become bolder with their bets. Access to digital technologies is being democratised. It is now shaping fundamental changes in India in almost every sector. This includes retail, healthcare, education, governance, banking and finance, auto, and hospitality. A certain techno-optimistic view has made all this possible.

Speaking at a talk hosted by venture capital firm Lightspeed India earlier this week, technologist and investor Balaji Srinivasan, said: ‘It is now time for India to take its rightful place in global markets.’ Srinivasan recently moved from the US to Singapore and now has plans to invest in companies in South East Asia and India. He’s kicked about India’s potential to build global technology companies as everything, including work, gets decentralised and democratised, thanks to the Internet. “India has over 400 million very talented people online. And the world just went remote. It’s like peanut butter and jelly!” he said.

Privacy and data protection

This is an exciting period for India. But there’s also the fact that in the rush to solve problems using technology, aspects such as privacy and data protection, get sidelined. And at times, I’ve taken a critical view of this. As I look back at the progress in the last decade, I realise that much of it wouldn’t have been possible if we had behaved like the west (fuelled by mainstream media narratives) and had unleashed some kind of tech lash. At the same time, there should be no debate that the rights of the people, need to be protected. Checks and balances.

India’s chance at growing as a powerhouse of global technology, and at the risk of reaching — sustained economic growth—depends on finding a balance where techno-optimists and critics do not engage in a pyrrhic battle, in which the cost of victory is too big for either side.