In Pics: These Indian startups rewrote the script in 2019

A look at some of the startups which managed to stand out in 2019. Binu Panicker @moneycontrolcom 1/10 1mg According to startupsinindia.com, 1mg is a leading consumer-health platform. Formerly Healthkart Plus, 1mg is an online pharmacy network and generic medicine engine. It enables users to find information about medicines prescribed by doctors and also buy them. (Image source: 1mg) 2/10 Acko Acko General Insurance is a digital insurance company that gives users convenience and stress-free claims at extremely attractive prices. (Image source: Acko) 3/10 BigBasket Bigbasket.com is an online food and grocery store where users can browse through varied range of products and get them delivered at a convenient time slot. (Image source: BigBasket.com) 4/10 BizongoBizongo can be simply defined as a platform for everything packaging. It is a comprehensive technological platform created to service the needs of enterprises seeking solutions at any stage of the packaging value-chain. (Image source: Bizongo) 5/10 BlackbuckBlackBuck (ZINKA) is an online marketplace for logistics transactions which helps customers move anything they want anywhere they want to. (Image source: Blackbuck) 6/10 BYJU'S Founded in 2011 by Byju Raveendran, a Bengaluru-based engineer, BYJU'S has gone on to become India’s largest ed-tech company. The app offers highly adaptive, engaging and effective learning programmes for students in classes 4-12 (K-12) and for competitive exams like JEE, NEET, CAT, IAS, GRE and GMAT. (Image source: BYJU'S) 7/10 Capital Float Capital Float is an online platform that provides working capital finance to SMEs in India. (Image source: Capital Float) 8/10 CARS24CARS24 is a tech-enabled used-car disruptor that makes selling a car an easy, fair and quick experience. CARS24’s mission is to revolutionize the way used cars are sold in India. CARS24 creates an efficient and reliable way for car owners to sell their used cars at the best price. (Image source: CARS24) 9/10 CarDekho CarDekho helps its users with car research, finance, insurance, used cars and any other aspect of car buying and selling with the best possible deals through its exclusive tie-ups with car manufacturers, finance and insurance companies. (Image source: CarDekho) 10/10 CleverTap It is a mobile marketing solution that helps consumer brands retain their users. It brings together user data from online and offline channels on one centralised platform. (Image source: CleverTap) First Published on Dec 20, 2019 07:51 am