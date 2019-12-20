App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 07:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics: These Indian startups rewrote the script in 2019

A look at some of the startups which managed to stand out in 2019.

Binu Panicker @moneycontrolcom
1mg<br /> According to startupsinindia.com, 1mg is a leading consumer-health platform. Formerly Healthkart Plus, 1mg is an online pharmacy network and generic medicine engine. It enables users to find information about medicines prescribed by doctors and also buy them. (Image source: 1mg)
1/10

1mg
According to startupsinindia.com, 1mg is a leading consumer-health platform. Formerly Healthkart Plus, 1mg is an online pharmacy network and generic medicine engine. It enables users to find information about medicines prescribed by doctors and also buy them. (Image source: 1mg)

Acko<br /> Acko General Insurance is a digital insurance company that gives users convenience and stress-free claims at extremely attractive prices. (Image source: Acko)
2/10

Acko
Acko General Insurance is a digital insurance company that gives users convenience and stress-free claims at extremely attractive prices. (Image source: Acko)

BigBasket<br /> Bigbasket.com is an online food and grocery store where users can browse through varied range of products and get them delivered at a convenient time slot. (Image source: BigBasket.com)
3/10

BigBasket
Bigbasket.com is an online food and grocery store where users can browse through varied range of products and get them delivered at a convenient time slot. (Image source: BigBasket.com)

Bizongo Bizongo can be simply defined as a platform for everything packaging. It is a comprehensive technological platform created to service the needs of enterprises seeking solutions at any stage of the packaging value-chain. (Source: startupsinindia.com)
4/10

Bizongo
Bizongo can be simply defined as a platform for everything packaging. It is a comprehensive technological platform created to service the needs of enterprises seeking solutions at any stage of the packaging value-chain. (Image source: Bizongo)

Blackbuck BlackBuck (ZINKA) is an online marketplace for logistics transactions, helping customers move anything from anywhere to everywhere. (Source: startupsinindia.com)
5/10

Blackbuck
BlackBuck (ZINKA) is an online marketplace for logistics transactions which helps customers move anything they want anywhere they want to. (Image source: Blackbuck)

BYJU'S<br /> Founded in 2011 by Byju Raveendran, a Bengaluru-based engineer, BYJU'S has gone on to become India’s largest ed-tech company. The app offers highly adaptive, engaging and effective learning programmes for students in classes 4-12 (K-12) and for competitive exams like JEE, NEET, CAT, IAS, GRE and GMAT. (Image source: BYJU'S)
6/10

BYJU'S
Founded in 2011 by Byju Raveendran, a Bengaluru-based engineer, BYJU'S has gone on to become India’s largest ed-tech company. The app offers highly adaptive, engaging and effective learning programmes for students in classes 4-12 (K-12) and for competitive exams like JEE, NEET, CAT, IAS, GRE and GMAT. (Image source: BYJU'S)

Capital Float Capital Float is an online platform that provides working capital finance to SMEs in India. (Source: startupsinindia.com)
7/10

Capital Float
Capital Float is an online platform that provides working capital finance to SMEs in India. (Image source: Capital Float)

CARS24 CARS24 is a tech-enabled used-car disruptor that makes selling a car an easy, fair and quick experience. CARS24’s mission is to revolutionize the way used cars are sold in India. CARS24 creates an efficient and reliable way for car owners to sell their used cars at the best price. (Source: startupsinindia.com)
8/10

CARS24
CARS24 is a tech-enabled used-car disruptor that makes selling a car an easy, fair and quick experience. CARS24’s mission is to revolutionize the way used cars are sold in India. CARS24 creates an efficient and reliable way for car owners to sell their used cars at the best price. (Image source: CARS24)

CarDekho helps its users with car research, finance, insurance, used cars and any other aspect of car buying and selling with the best possible deals through its exclusive tie-ups with car manufacturers, finance and insurance companies. (Image source: CarDekho)
9/10

CarDekho
CarDekho helps its users with car research, finance, insurance, used cars and any other aspect of car buying and selling with the best possible deals through its exclusive tie-ups with car manufacturers, finance and insurance companies. (Image source: CarDekho)

CleverTap<br /> It is a mobile marketing solution that helps consumer brands retain their users. It brings together user data from online and offline channels on one centralised platform. (Image source: CleverTap)
10/10

CleverTap
It is a mobile marketing solution that helps consumer brands retain their users. It brings together user data from online and offline channels on one centralised platform. (Image source: CleverTap)

First Published on Dec 20, 2019 07:51 am

tags #1mg #Acko #BigBasket #Bizongo #Byjus’ #CarDekho #Slideshow #startups

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.