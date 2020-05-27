In pics | Startups in India lay off staff amid coronavirus outbreak

Indian startups battling to thrive in the time of coronavirus, many announced lay off and salary cut. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 Indian startups, struggling to survive the coronavirus impact, have been laying off its workforce. According to the NASSCOM report, 90 percent of the tech startups are facing decline in revenue amid the coronavirus crisis. While 70 percent of the travel and transport startups suffered 40 percent revenue decline, here are some of the top Indian startups which have cut down its workforce due to the coronavirus crisis. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/9 CureFit | Health, fitness and food start-up Cure.fit has laid off 1,000 employees in May as the company downsized its operation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.(Image: Twitter) 3/9 Swiggy | Bengaluru-based foodtech unicorn Swiggy laid off 1,100 employees as the demand slowed amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. (Image: Moneycontrol) 4/9 Zomato | Online food-delivery and restaurant-booking startup Zomato has laid off 13 percent of the staff – around 500 employees due to the coronavirus impact that has hit the businesses across the sectors. (Image: Zomato) 5/9 Lendingkart | Fintech company Lendingkart Technologies announced that the company had laid off nearly 200 employees, or 30 percent of its workforce. (Image: lendingkart.com) 6/9 Ola | Cab aggregator Ola laid off over 1,400 employees after the company saw 95 percent decline in its revenues during March and April due to the nationwide lockdown. (Image: Moneycontrol) 7/9 Uber | Uber India laid off 600 employees across teams on May 26 as the coronavirus has hit the company hard with no choice but to reduce the size of its workforce. (Image: Reuters) 8/9 Livspace | Bengaluru-based Livspace, which is into home design and renovation, has laid off 450 employees -- 15 percent of its total workforce -- due to an adverse impact of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (Image: Moneycontrol) 9/9 CarDekho | India’s most popular auto portal laid off employees and slashed salaries as the company saw the rising disruption across the industry caused by the novel coronavirus. (Source: startupsinindia.com) First Published on May 27, 2020 02:56 pm