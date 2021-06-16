MARKET NEWS

Ikea starts delivering home furnishing solutions in Bangalore 

Payaswini Ranganath
June 16, 2021 / 10:04 PM IST
Answer: Ikea – The two coats of arms are of Smaland – children’s section and Almhult - where the first Ikea store came up. (Image: Reuters)

Furniture retail company Ikea has announced that it is beginning to deliver their wide range of home furnishing solutions in Bengaluru.

Ikea has products ranging across categories like furniture, beds and mattresses, storage and organisation, textiles, home decorations, bathroom and outdoor products, lightings, kitchenware and appliances, laundry and cleaning items.

The company first opened its retail outlet in Hyderabad in 2018 and was followed by online stores in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune in 2019. They opened their second retail store in Navi Mumbai on December 18, 2020.

On June 5 2021, the company announced the launch of their mobile application and e-commerce website in three cities in Gujarat - Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara where consumers can shop via the app or online and choose from 8,000 products.

Ikea has invested Rs 4,500 crore in Hyderabad from its Rs 10,500 committed investment. In Karnataka the company has invested Rs 2,000 Cr to open four stores in Bengaluru.
Payaswini Ranganath
TAGS: #Bangalore #IKEA #startups
