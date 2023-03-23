 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IBM Quantum Networks onboards first Indian startup BosonQ PSI

Mar 23, 2023 / 11:01 PM IST

"We have now onboarded BosonQ PSI (BQP) where the goal is to help them build powerful products and accelerate their time to market," IBM Research India Distinguished Quantum Ambassador LV Subramaniam said.

Bengaluru-based BosonQ PSI will use resources available for quantum computing at IBM for developing simulating software for enterprises. (Representative Image)

US-based IT company IBM's quantum network has onboarded the first Indian quantum computing startup BosonQ PSI to help them build products and expedite time to market, a senior IBM official said on Thursday.

Bengaluru-based BosonQ PSI will use resources available for quantum computing at IBM for developing simulating software for enterprises.

"BosonQ PSI is the first Indian startup to enter the IBM quantum network.

IBM opened access to its quantum computing resources to universities in India. Later in 2022, it onboarded IIT Madras -- the first Indian university as an IBM quantum network member.