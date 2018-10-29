App
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 11:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ibibo ex-CEO Kashyap’s startup IndWealth raises $30 mln from Steadview Capital

The platform will enable users to create financial goals and manage their future cash flows in a time line format.

Priyanka Sahay @priyankasahay
Former chief executive of Ibibo Group and president of MakeMyTrip, Ashish Kashyap on Monday announced his new venture IndWealth. The wealth technology startup  has secured $30 million from investment fund Steadview Capital.

The financial advisory platform, which will be launched in January, will use artificial intelligence and machine learning to enable users to manage their investments, liabilities, future cash flows and taxation. It will enable users to create financial goals and manage their future cash flows in a timeline format. The company is also in the process of building a team of certified finance counselors across India.

IndWealth is going to be the first wealth-tech application from the company targeted at the affluent and HNI segments. The parent firm, Finzoom Investments will launch other financial technology applications for different user segments and use cases.

"Managed wealth in India is under-penetrated at less than 10 percent. Intersection of AI and machine learning with finance combined with the fact that managed wealth is an under-penetrated sector, represents a large opportunity. As a consumer, there are several gaps and problems that I have experienced first hand in the wealth management industry. Having identified the solutions, we are looking forward to solve the same by use of technology and by delivering a transparent, simple and intelligent user experience via IndWealth.in," said Kashyap.

Kashyap exited from MakeMyTrip-GoIbibo a year after the later was acquired by the larger rival.

“Globally, this space has seen some innovative applications of tech, especially artificial intelligence and machine leaning, combined with human touch to change the way wealth is managed for individuals. Further, the scope of wealth management is no more restricted to the top of the pyramid. We see a massive opportunity for technology to democratize wealth management in India across income levels," said Ravi Mehta, founder and chief information officer of Steadview.

Steadview Capital has also invested in leading internet companies such as Ola, Policybazaar and Flipkart.
First Published on Oct 29, 2018 10:03 am

tags #ibibo #IndWealth #MakeMyTrip #Startup

