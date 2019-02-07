App
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 04:31 PM IST

I-T Department to soon decide on startups to be exempted from angel tax

While the government had set up a deadline of 45 days to CBDT to approve or reject a startup's request for tax exemption, only startups certified and recognised by the DIPP were eligible for all exemptions.

The government will soon take a call on the kind of startups that can be exempted from the contentious angel tax, Central Board of Direct Tax (CBDT) Chairman Sushil Chandra said on February 7.

"Very shortly we will find out the solution on the basis of the suggestions which have been given by them (industry)," Chandra said on the sidelines of an industry event.

"They will have to take a call on exemptions (Section 56 (ii)), and will have to decide which startups are real startups," he said.

Chandra's comments comes few days after the government decided to set up a small working group comprising angel investors and startup founders to look into the issues faced by angel investors.

The decision was taken after a roundtable that Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade Secretary (DPIIT) and CBDT had with key angel investors and startups on February 4. This meeting was the outcome of incessant protests by investors in the last few weeks following the government's notification on angel tax on January 16.

The new norms were expected to soothe the sentiments of the startup ecosystem; however, not many were convinced by the fresh guidelines. The angel investors had been demanding complete scrapping of the angel tax.

According to official data, there are around 16,000 DIPP- level 1 recognised startups in the country. And as of November, just 91 startups have been approved by the government for availing tax benefits. So this rule leaves behind a majority of the startups in the country.

It is a long drawn process to get a startup certificate from DIPP.

The startups have requested the government to ensure that the Level 1 startups should immediately be exempted from the purview of Section 56(2)(viib) upon the submission of some of the key documents such as audited financials, all monthly payrolls records including name and pan number of all employees etc.

They have also requested to increase the cap of seven years after which a company is no longer recognised as a startup, to 10 years.​
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 12:43 pm

