Hype unveils generative AI-powered e-commerce SaaS

PTI
May 01, 2023 / 05:16 PM IST

This platform not only streamlines the store creation process but also reduces time spent on development and design.

"Combining cutting-edge artificial intelligence with intuitive design, Hype empowers merchants to build high-converting, creative, and performance-driven online stores in mere seconds," the company said in a statement.

Mumbai-based startup Hype on Monday announced the launch of its generative AI e-commerce SaaS (Software as a Service), which aims to transform the way merchants create, optimise and manage their online stores.

With just a few prompts, Hype's proprietary AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithms generate a fully-functional, visually engaging, and data-driven e-commerce store tailored to the unique needs of each merchant.