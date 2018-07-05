App
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 02:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

HungerBox raises USD 4.5 million

The funds will be used to support the company's growth in India as well for expansion into the southeast Asian market.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Business-to-business food tech firm HungerBox has raised USD 4.5 million ( around Rs 31 crore) in funding led by South Korea's Neoplux and India-focussed PE fund Sabre Capital. The series A funding round also saw participation from Lionrock Capital (Singapore) and Infosys Co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, HungerBox said in a statement.

The funds will be used to support the company's growth in India as well for expansion into the southeast Asian market, it added.

"We look forward to working with the HungerBox team as they continue to transform the way large businesses handle their corporate food wellness and their F&B requirements," Sabre Partners Founder and Managing Partner Rajiv Maliwal said.

Started in 2016, HungerBox operates across Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi/NCR, Jaipur and Kolkata.

"We are seeing our business growing exponentially. Employee headcount has doubled to over 400 in less than six months; daily orders have grown to more than 2,00,000 from 1,20,000 in the same period, HungerBox CEO and Co-Founder Sandipan Mitra said.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 02:29 pm

tags #Business #India #Startup #World News

