How sports taught the founder of Drunken Monkey the art of team building

As captain of the cricket and basketball teams in his college, Samrat Reddy, founder and managing directer of smoothie startup Drunken Monkey, talks about how sports helped him learn the art of team building.

"I used to be captain of my college cricket and basketball teams. What used to excite me in sports is that there are more chances of risk. You win or you lose, there is no middle path. So it taught me a lot of things and also because I was the captain of the teams, it gave me a lot of insight of how to handle people," said Reddy.

Through sports, he learned to identify the strengths and weaknesses of an individual. "You will have a lot of different characters. Probably one of your best players is not a well-behaved person. But still you need to have that person in your team and get the best out of him. So, you will have many individuals and, as a captain, my job was to get the most out of the team and achieve the best results," he said.

Sports also taught him was how certain people work under pressure. He said, "It will be like understanding and putting people in certain pressure situations. Some people will work well under pressure while some people will need comfort. So you need to understand each mentality and try to put them in their comfort zones or out of their comfort zones to get their best output."

Reddy used lessons learnt during his sporting days when hiring his team for Drunken Monkey. He said, "So I applied a different approach in terms of hiring. After my college, I continued sports. So initially when I hired people, I hired half my team. I knew where they would all fit in because I knew exactly what they were capable of and what not. So they might not have the technical skills but they have the mental skills of what they want to do. I knew technical skills are easily learnt, mental skills are not. So I knew there are a few people who can easily handle pressure or are good at getting things done. So I assigned them those positions."

While growing up, Reddy was a frequent visitor of a local juice and smoothie shop in his neighborhood in Chennai as he was not fond of the regular beverages. During his stay in Australia and the UK, he observed that there were more cafes offering coffee than outlets serving smoothies. It was in Scotland when he actually thought of setting up a smoothie business as he felt that people would incorporate smoothies into their lifestyle as it is a healthier variant.

Launched in 2016, the smoothie bar has pan-India presence with 50 outlets. Reddy plans to extend the chain to 150 outlets by the end of 2019 both in India and overseas.