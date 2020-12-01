Honeywell partners with IISc to fund science startups with societal impact

With an aim to support deep science startups with societal impact, multinational conglomerate Honeywell International has partnered with the Society for Innovation and Development (SID) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

As part of the partnership, Honeywell will fund six startups incubated at SID including Azooka Labs, Siamaf Healthcare, Protein Design, Mimyk Medical Simulations, HealthSeq Precision Medicine, and PathShodh Healthcare.

All these startups will work for finding solutions in the field of biotechnology, healthcare, and nanotechnology.

IISc startup Equine Biotech develops affordable COVID-19 diagnostic kit, gets ICMR nod

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"We see this partnership as a path to fostering a vibrant startup ecosystem, driving innovation to solve societal challenges, and opening up pathways for job creation and economic stimulation,” Business-Standard quoted Honeywell India President Akshay Bellare as saying.

Apart from finding solutions in the field of biotechnology, these startups will also be creating solutions for COVID-19, which include building a new class of ecofriendly specialty fluorescent dyes and a rapid point-of-care diagnostics test for use in low resource settings, reported the daily.

"At SID we are well positioned to nurture and grow startups by providing access to the right technology, lab infrastructure, seed funding, mentoring and human capital. We are hopeful that this collaboration with Honeywell will encourage more corporates to support technology incubation through CSR funding," SID's Chief Executive B Gurumoorthy said.