Startup

HomeLane raises $50 million in Series E funding

The company plans to use the funds raised to expand into newer markets and invest further in technology. It aims to touch a revenue target of Rs 2,500 crore by FY24.

September 09, 2021 / 02:57 PM IST
Representative image.

Representative image.

By Vikas SN

Home interior solutions platform HomeLane has raised $50 million Series E funding led by IIFL AMC's Late Stage Tech Fund, OIJIF II (Oman India Joint Investment Fund), and Stride Ventures.

Existing investors Pidilite, Evolvence, NuVentures, Sequoia, and Accel also participated in the funding round. With this financing, HomeLane has raised more than $104 million over the past seven years.

The company plans to use the funds raised to expand into newer markets and invest further in technology. It aims to touch a revenue target of Rs 2,500 crore by FY24.

"With HomeLane’s design expertise, technology, and efficient process, they have shown a strong ability to provide a predictable and consistent experience to customers. HomeLane has been highly capital efficient and has been able to achieve cash profitability which is a first in the category" said Chetan Naik - Fund Manager, Private Equity at IIFL AMC.

Close

Founded in 2014, The Bengaluru-based startup also counts JSW Ventures, Growth Story, Aarin Capital, Baring Private Equity Partners, RB Investments, and BCCL among its investors.

"We look forward to consolidating our position as a leading player in the home interiors segment in India with greater reach, better technologies, and a seamless customer experience," said HomeLane cofounders Srikanth Iyer and Tanuj Choudhry in a joint statement.
Tags: #HomeLane
first published: Sep 9, 2021 02:57 pm

