App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 06:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hit by lockdown, Worldline reports 60% fall in transactions in April

Covid19 will establish a new normal in digital payments, the company says in a quarterly report,

Pratik Bhakta
Representative Image
Representative Image

Digital payments player Worldline India has seen a 60 percent drop in its merchant transactions in April compared to the previous month because of the lockdown, the company said in a report on May 26.

“The month-on-month transaction volume and value dipped by over 60% in April 2020. However, with relaxations being introduced, several locations are seeing a good rise in digital transactions,” the report said.

While April saw a massive fall, March, too, had also seen a 10 percent drop in transactions and 12 percent decline in the amount of money paid in comparison to 2019.

Close

The company, which manages more than 10 lakh merchant terminals countrywide, blamed the lockdown and “Janata Curfew”, called on March 22, for the fall.

related news

Analysing the transaction trends for the first quarter of this year, Worldline said that it saw the most transactions in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad. Among the states, Maharashtra led the race followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Grocery, restaurants, petrol stations and apparel stores drove the maximum number of transactions.

Just like in the United States, where many shops were not expected to reopen even after restrictions were eased, India, too, would see the death of quite a few merchant outlets, Sunil Rongala, vice president for strategy, innovation and analytics at Worldline, said while analysing the broader consumption trends globally and in India.

“While private consumption will recover partially in the medium-term, it will be a while for it to recover to pre-lockdown levels because there is going to be a dip in discretionary spending caused due to layoffs, the negative wealth effect caused by markets tail-spinning and general uncertainty in the economy,” Rongala said.

There would be more contactless transactions and QR codes would continue to be in demand, especially among small merchants. Further, below Rs 2000 transactions would go contactless at PoS terminals as well, he added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 26, 2020 06:59 pm

tags #coronavirus #India pandemic #lockdown #Startup #Worldline

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Passenger onboard Chennai-Coimbatore flight tests positive

Coronavirus pandemic | Passenger onboard Chennai-Coimbatore flight tests positive

Coronavirus outbreak: Why Delhi's private hospitals feel reserving beds for COVID-19 patients is a bad idea

Coronavirus outbreak: Why Delhi's private hospitals feel reserving beds for COVID-19 patients is a bad idea

Coronavirus pandemic | Over 1,000 migrants from Dharavi transported to railway stations

Coronavirus pandemic | Over 1,000 migrants from Dharavi transported to railway stations

most popular

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.