Here's why this Chennai-born software engineer joined the fight against unethical practices of Google

Chennai-born Raksha Muthukumar fancied internet giant Google as a student and that's why grabbed the first opportunity to work there after finishing off her engineering from Atlanta. However once an employee, she realised that the organisation wasn't as rosy as it looked from outside with multiple unethical practices and no strong redressal mechanism.

In an exclusive interaction over a call from New York with Moneycontrol, she talks about the discriminations her fellow employees faced from the top management of the company and why it was necessary to form a union against tech giants like Google. Muthukumar is one of the 400 odd Google employees who have formed a union to promote workplace equity and ethical business practices.

Born to Indian parents, Muthukumar lived in North America for most of her life. She moved to NYC after college to begin her job at Google.

Edited excerpts.

Q. What triggered this movement? Can you please share a few recent anecdotes?

We've seen an increase in Google decisions that don't resonate with us workers. The firing of Thanksgiving four, Dr. Gebru and the unwillingness to respond to employee concerns about unethical projects, the retaliation against women who spoke out against sexual assault, the general culture of silencing diversity complaints. We have also long felt that contractors and blue-collar workers in the office don't get the same treatment and want to advocate for them together. We want a forum for worker voices and representation. We want everyone to be able to speak up against injustice without fear of retaliation.

Q. You spoke about cases of sexual harassment. Are you privy to any such incident wherein either you or any of your colleagues were ever impacted and the company did not take action despite complaints?

No, I don't have a personal story. It was mostly the March walkout where a lot of women spoke about retaliation.

Q At what point did you realise that the action that the company took was not sufficient?

Especially in those cases, a few years ago they paid out a lot of those executives. So they got nice severance packages even though they had committed such wrongful behaviour. A lot of the women who spoke left the company either because of the retaliation or they just didn't feel comfortable anymore.

Q. How can tech giants implement ethical AI standards in their operations and why is it necessary?

By listening to the ethicists who lead in these fields instead of just (focussing on) their profit margin. Firing Dr. Gebru was shocking since her role was exactly to make sure Google AI stays on an ethical track.

Q. What are the expectations of the union as we speak?

We are trying to make a plan for the workers to tell us what those things are. At this point, we have seen a lot of hierarchy around full-time workers and then contractors and blue-collared workers of the office. We really want to bridge that gap and have solitary conversations.

Q.How much of back staging went behind setting up this institution?

Approximately six months, but the work had been happening for a year and a half. Recruitments and formalising towards coming public as an entity took maybe like six months.

Q. So the work was on peak during the Covid era?

Yeah, we did most of this during Covid. We did Zoom calls, we had like an email list...

Q. You have been mentioning different treatments given to contractual workers. Can you elaborate on how they were treated differently as compared to those who were on payrolls?

There is this weird distinction between contractors and full-time employees even though we do similar work. So people sitting next to me might be technically employed by a different contracting firm but we are working on the exact same projects. So it becomes sort of a hierarchy there because they do not have access to a lot of our perks. Google on one hand says that they cannot impact these people because it is not their employer. On the other hand, Google does take retaliatory actions against people. So Google contractors in the Pittsburgh office unionised last year and kind of in response to that (Google) hired consultants, locked the internal Google groups interface from contractors accessing it without exclusive permissions. It feels like they took action that felt punitive and difficult but they can't take positive action. They can't advocate for these people if the companies are treating them poorly but they can punish them.

Q. How was your personal experience at Google as compared to the stories that you had heard before?

My expectations did change because I really came to Google because the company sets the reputation of doing good for the world and being a more ethical, new type of company, and I've seen a lot of things that disappoint that expectation in the last few years. Things are a little less rosy than expected. I think that was the norm of non-unionised companies. We really get to speak up for ourselves in a certain way like you are given your decisions and when Google does something that you do not agree with then you are just expected to go along with the flow because the executives decided that. Over a period of time that was really frustrating. We are all working towards .. contributing towards these projects ... we are making the profits that go into those projects and I think that is super frustrating just not having an avenue for a conversation.

Q. So now that there is a union, do you have plans to stage your demands in a specific manner? Would there be regular feedback sessions that you would like to communicate to Google? How will this institution work?

I really hope so. I am not really sure because part of that communication channel is what Google opens to us. If they are going to recognise us as an entity that can advocate and we will listen to you or if we will just have to keep communicating with them through the press or through collective action it is hard to say how Google is going to recognise us.

Q. What has been the immediate reaction of Google? Before going public, did you inform Google about this?

We don't have that yet. We actually didn't tell Google. They heard that yesterday along with the press. We haven't got any formal response yet. I expect we will get one today. It is like 10 am here.

Q. Are you guys apprehensive of any punitive action by Google against select few employees for secretly working on this for the last many months?

I think it is possible that there is retaliation but we have quite a strong union protection in the United States. Once we have signed a union directly retaliating against us for that is illegal. So I do not think there will be direct retaliation in terms of firing a bunch of people who are public about if or something but we might expect different changes in communication or things may come up more subtly and we will be keeping an eye up for that.

Q. Do you think that the tech world across the globe needs more such unions?

Absolutely and I am super excited to see that conversation starting. I think in 2021 we are going to see a lot more tech unionising.