Here's how a physics scholar started a social media app for spiritual people

Now there's a social media app that allows users to discuss and debate on spiritual issues with hundreds of like-minded members on its platform.

Christened Rgyan, its users can share pictures and videos of temples and gods, participate in polls on social and spiritual issues, and read about the thousands of temples across the country.

The idea to launch this app came to Debjit Patra while he was having lunch at a restaurant in Haridwar. A physics scholar and an army veteran, Patra noticed a picture consisting around 137 renowned sages of the country at the restaurant. He was mesmerized by the sight and thought about the gap that exists between today's generation and the rich spiritual heritage of the country.

"Religion is traded in India aggressively but there wasn't any platform which aggregated the knowledge of religion and the gods in our country. This thought led to the launch of Rgyan," Patra, co-founder of the app, told Moneycontrol. He discussed the idea with Devendar Agarwal, an old friend and a former Flipkart executive and the two got ready to launch the platform.

Rgyan began with content that would tell individuals about the methods to perform different rituals besides the knowledge of vedas. Now it has expanded into a social networking site wherein users can share photos, videos, GIFs or their thoughts on a given spiritual topic. They can discover posts based on gods, temples, festivals, rituals, vrat kathas etc.

It also has an e-commerce vertical through which it sells spiritual products. It claims to be selling products worth Rs 1 lakh on a monthly basis with an average ticket size of Rs 150. Once the customer clicks on the buy button, she gets transferred to partner e-commerce sites such as Amazon to complete the deal. The platform also connects users with astrologers who can counsel them online or offline.

Overall the site claims to be generating a footfall of half a million every month.

The founders have already invested Rs 1.5 crore in the company and are in talks with external investors to raise $2 million. The funds will be utilised to strengthen technology support.

Rgyan is not the only startup dealing in the spiritual space. While not many are in the social media space, with expanding technology, more and more digital companies such as Kalpnik and 27 Mantraa are offering something or the other to the spiritual people of India. While Kalpnik offers users a virtual tour of spiritual destinations, 27 Mantraa offers a concierge, pooja services as well as a store for all worship related products.