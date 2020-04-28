App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 06:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello! This is... | COVID-19 impact on the start-up ecosystem

Rajan Anandan, MD, Sequoia Capital India, believes the next couple of months will be challenging for start-ups from a funding point of view

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The next couple of months are likely to be challenging for start-ups from a funding point of view, Rajan Anandan, MD, Sequoia Capital India, said on a podcast hosted by Kartik Malhotra.

The former Google India head believes that investors expect startups to extend their cash runway to live through these challenging times. But will there be a reinvention of existing business models in the post-COVID-19 business environment?

Will working from home become a new normal and help startups save on office rentals? Will drone deliveries of essential items take off in India? Watch this exclusive interaction to know more.

To track all live updates from the coronavirus pandemic, click here

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here

First Published on Apr 28, 2020 06:48 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #startups #video

