Hello! This is... | COVID-19 impact on the start-up ecosystem

The next couple of months are likely to be challenging for start-ups from a funding point of view, Rajan Anandan, MD, Sequoia Capital India, said on a podcast hosted by Kartik Malhotra.

The former Google India head believes that investors expect startups to extend their cash runway to live through these challenging times. But will there be a reinvention of existing business models in the post-COVID-19 business environment?

Will working from home become a new normal and help startups save on office rentals? Will drone deliveries of essential items take off in India? Watch this exclusive interaction to know more.

