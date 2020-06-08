Healthtech startup HealthPlix raises $6 million from JSW Ventures, others

Healthtech startup HealthPlix Technologies said it has raised $6 million in Series B round led by JSW Ventures and existing investors Chiratae Ventures and Kalaari Capital.

With the latest investment, HealthPlix has raised $10 million so far. The startup raised $3 million in Series A funding from Chiratae Ventures and Kalaari Capital in 2018.

The Bengaluru-based startup, founded in 2016 by Raghuraj Sunder Raju, Prasad Basavaraj and Sandeep Gudibanda, helps doctors in digitising their operations. HealthPlix assists with its clinical decision support (CDS) software program. This helps generate e-prescriptions under 30 seconds and digitally manage the entire operations of their clinics. So far, the startup has enabled more than 5,000 doctors in digitising their entire clinical operations and clinical treatment methodologies.

In addition, HealthPlix mobile app helps patients to avail video consultations with highly qualified specialist and super specialist doctors. Today, the company assists in more than 50,000 consultations on a daily basis across 12 medical specialties and in more than 180 cities across India.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, HealthPlix helped patients visit their doctors in-person by digitally enabling an additional 15,000 doctors to offer video consultations. The company said it is exploring collaborations with the state governments to bring COVID-19 disease information on a single platform and assess outcomes of various treatments adopted by leveraging its real-world evidence (RWE) capabilities.

Healthtech startups, especially the ones into digital doctor consultation, are generating lot of interest from investor, as more people in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic are seeking medical help virtually for minor medical ailments rather than visiting clinics.

Last week, DocsApp said it had raised $20 million from a clutch of investors.

Gaurav Sachdeva, Managing Partner of JSW Ventures said, "We are excited to partner with HealthPlix to build the de-facto technology platform for doctors in India as well as to realise the vision of using medical insights to improve health outcomes. HealthPlix is uniquely positioned to take advantage of strong tailwinds that the Indian healthcare industry is experiencing in terms of increased medical information capture, interoperability, and automation."

JSW Ventures, the venture capital arm of steel billionaire Sajjan Jindal‎-led JSW Group, invests in early tech startups. The fund has so far invested in four tech startups.