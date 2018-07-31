HealthPlix raises $3 million from Kalaari Capital and IDG Ventures India

Bengaluru-based healthtech firm HealthPlix has raised $3 million from IDG Ventures India and Kalaari Capital in a Series A funding round.

The company will utilise the funds to further strengthen its technology to assist doctors and expand its team and services in other markets.

"HealthPlix software is lot more than just an EMR. Its assistive-AI goes 4 levels deep: It adapts to doctors’ specialty, their practice preference, patient's disease and the stage of the disease, said Sandeep Gudibanda, co-founder and CEO, HealthPlix

“We are happy to have gained valuable support from the leading investors - IDG Ventures India and Kalaari Capital. The fundraising will help us to enhance clinical experiences for patients & doctors and thereby create a platform which will revolutionise the Indian healthcare ecosystem,” he added.

HealthPlix is a healthtech platform that helps doctors increase their efficiency and productivity by digitally assisting them in their clinics and hospital OPDs. Further, the software allows the doctors to give prescriptions in more than 18 languages which significantly helps in attaining better patient compliance to treatment.

“India has a very low doctor to patient ratio and would need to quadruple the number of doctors in the next 10 years to serve the growing population. Since it is impossible to quadruple, the next best thing is to improve the productivity and efficiency of doctors. HealthPlix team has been able to leverage their deep domain expertise in their AI-driven EMR which significantly enhances doctor efficiency leading to better patient health outcomes,” said Mandar Dandekar, Principal, Kalaari Capital.

“Evidence based care & prevention of medical errors is a $21 billion market globally and more importantly saves millions of lives. HealthPlix's Electronic Medical Records (EMR) software for hospitals and clinics is driven by assistive-AI led Clinical Decision Support (CDS) system to assist doctors on various diseases and protocols,” said Venkatesh Peddi, Executive Director, IDG Ventures India.​