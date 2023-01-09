 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Healthcare edtech startup Virohan raises $7 mn led by Blume Ventures

Moneycontrol News
Jan 09, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST

Virohan will use the funds to expand to more than 200 new campuses across India and is aiming to train over 7,000 students

Healthcare edtech startup Virohan has raised $7 million in a pre-Series B1 round led by Blume Ventures along with participation from Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund, Rebright Partners and Lesing Artha Ltd as the company plans to scale its presence in India and expand to newer markets.

The funding also saw participation from Harshvardhan Rajgarhia as part of Lets Venture, ALES Japan, Shantanu Jain (Managing Director, JP Morgan Chase – Singapore), Deepa Bagla Financial Consultants and others. With this round, Virohan has raised $11 million to date.

Virohan will use the funds to expand to more than 200 new campuses across India and is aiming to train over 7,000 students, the company said in a statement on January 9.

The new funds will also help the company in developing and launching new training programs, scaling its omnichannel training platform infrastructure and content in vernacular languages.

Virohan is also looking to develop new features to further increase learning outcomes for students, the company said. This funding will also help the company to expand to Japanese markets with the support from its existing investors ALES, and Rebright Partners, Virohan said.

Founded in 2018 by  Dudeja, Nalin Saluja and Archit Jayaswal, Virohan is a healthcare edtech platform, which trains students in Allied Healthcare Programs (AHP). AHPs are technicians in the healthcare industry who form 60 percent of the healthcare workforce and include technicians like Phlebotomist, Medical Lab Technicians, and Operating Theatre Technicians.