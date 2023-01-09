Healthcare edtech startup Virohan raises $7 mn led by Blume Ventures

Healthcare edtech startup Virohan has raised $7 million in a pre-Series B1 round led by Blume Ventures along with participation from Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund, Rebright Partners and Lesing Artha Ltd as the company plans to scale its presence in India and expand to newer markets.

The funding also saw participation from Harshvardhan Rajgarhia as part of Lets Venture, ALES Japan, Shantanu Jain (Managing Director, JP Morgan Chase – Singapore), Deepa Bagla Financial Consultants and others. With this round, Virohan has raised $11 million to date.

Virohan will use the funds to expand to more than 200 new campuses across India and is aiming to train over 7,000 students, the company said in a statement on January 9.

The new funds will also help the company in developing and launching new training programs, scaling its omnichannel training platform infrastructure and content in vernacular languages.

Virohan is also looking to develop new features to further increase learning outcomes for students, the company said. This funding will also help the company to expand to Japanese markets with the support from its existing investors ALES, and Rebright Partners, Virohan said.

Founded in 2018 by Dudeja, Nalin Saluja and Archit Jayaswal, Virohan is a healthcare edtech platform, which trains students in Allied Healthcare Programs (AHP). AHPs are technicians in the healthcare industry who form 60 percent of the healthcare workforce and include technicians like Phlebotomist, Medical Lab Technicians, and Operating Theatre Technicians.

The company said, quoting a BCG-Niti Ayog report, that India faces an acute shortage of AHP technicians with an existing gap of approximately 5 million workers and an estimated gap of 35 million by 2028. “Given the growing importance of allied healthcare workforce in overall healthcare delivery and as India continues to face a challenge in terms of the quality of AHP, at Virohan our vision has always been to train AHPs keeping industry demand and requirement at the forefront," said Kunaal Dudeja, co-founder, CEO, Virohan. " This investment is a testament of our product-market fit, scalability, impact and profitability of the business model. In the next 18 months Virohan will deepen its relationship with its stakeholders (Students, Universities/Colleges & Medical institutions), train over 10,000 students, and establish an international presence to cater to $100B+ global opportunity,” he added. Virohan also claimed to have trained 7,000 students across its courses and said that it has seen 96 percent completion rates and 98 percent placement rates within one moth of program completion. Virohan works with 1,000 partners such as Fortis Escorts, 1MG, Dr. Lal Path Labs, Sarvodaya Healthcare, Healthians, etc to help students get internships and job offers. "We have always seen Indian education as being a key engine of catalyzing the nation’s development. Equally, education can also help leapfrog social classes and economic cohorts. Hence, we have consistently bet on education startups lowering barriers for access and expanding opportunities to all. This is why we are excited to partner with Virohan, for its ambition and mission to skill and upgrade the next hundred million Indians,” said Sajith Pai, partner, Blume Ventures.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE