Pristyn Care has cut 15% of jobs so far this year: Report

Health-tech unicorn Pristyn Care has reportedly given the pink slips to 300-350 employees this year thus far, according to media platform Inc42 which cited sources.

Pristyn, which offers technology products aimed at minimising invasive surgical procedures, had more than 2,000 employees as of 2021. This indicates that somewhere around 15% of the workforce was downsized if the laid-off number holds true.

A spokesperson for Pristyn, however, noted that the number of laid-off employees was only about 45, whose under-par performance led to their firing. The low-performers were identified with the help of the company’s “comprehensive performance evaluation process that helps us understand the efficiency levels across the board.”

The talks of such significant downsizing come after Pristyn Care CEO Harsimarbir Singh said that mindful hiring has prevented layoffs in the company, as reported by Financial Express in February.

The Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global-backed firm is one of the many Indian startups that have shrunk their workforce in the past months. Peers Phable and Medibuddy laid off 70% and 8% of their employees in the last two months.