you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Mar 05, 2018 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC invests in MedGenome to complete series C funding of $40 million

MedGenome will utilise this capital to expand the clinical genomic testing market by penetrating all the Tier II and Tier III cities and democratise the critical genetic tests like noninvasive pre-natal screening (NIPT) and new-born genetic testing, the company said in a release.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bangalore-based MedGenome, a genetic diagnostics company announced an investment by HDFC to complete its Series C funding of USD 40 million.

The company will utilise this capital to expand the clinical genomic testing market by penetrating all the Tier II and Tier III cities. It also plans to establish more genetic centres in hospitals across the country.

"We believe understanding genetic information can have a big impact on Indian healthcare industry through early detection of disease risk and development of new medicines. We are very happy to see an Indian company take a lead in a deep technology area like genomics and have decided to support MedGenome in its endeavor to make genetic tests affordable and accessible widely," said Deepak Parekh, Chairman, HDFC Group.

The company was founded by Girish Mehta and Sam Santhosh in 2012. It also acquired Lifecode Health, a California-based cancer molecular diagnostics company in 2016.

"MedGenome’s goal is to significantly reduce the burden of inherited diseases in India and assist clinicians in implementing precision medicine. We are excited about partnering with HDFC to increase adoption of genomics across India," said Sam Santhosh, Founder and Chairman of MedGenome.

The diagnostics tests include many breakthroughs in genetic diagnostics including the monitoring cancer treatment, a non-invasive prenatal screening test (NIPT) for pregnant women, carrier screening for couples planning for children.

 

