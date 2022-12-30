Hate is public, love is private: Byju Raveendran to employees on his 2022 learnings

Byju Raveendran, Byju’s founder and CEO.

Byju's remains undaunted by the 'negativity' going around about the edtech titan as the company and its management know the 'actual truth,' Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO, wrote to employees in an internal email, in which he also shared his learnings from 2022, an annus horribilis for the world's most-valued edtech firm.

"Hate is public, love is private. We have always been open to informed criticism, and we have never shied away from sharing our facts and figures. But criticism is one thing, and cynicism is quite another," Raveendran said in the email, a copy of which was seen by Moneycontrol.

"Every week, we receive thousands of messages from our students, which they send us directly, sharing their love and gratitude. We see the impact our learning products are making in their lives. And we never forget why we started. Those who really know us, know this. We always try. We always look up. We are not in it for the accolades. We are in it for the impact. When we are privileged enough to make such a big impact, it’s criminal to get complacent," Raveendran added.

His comments on how users like Byju's courses come at a time when the company has been heavily criticised in the media for allegedly mis-selling and over-selling its courses, even to poor families in the country. Furthermore, the email to employees comes just days after a detailed media report on Byju's work culture, which drew a lot of criticism.

"This was the year of introspection and action. But despite the challenges we faced, we persevered. We leaned on each other, on our history of excellence, and on our innate resilience to carry us through," Raveendran said.

"2022 will be seen as our defining year. After many rocking years, we needed a rocky year to pave the way for our long-term success and resilience. I have always maintained that we are pioneers in execution, not in perfection. Ultimately, the challenges faced this year have equipped us to weather every future storm and thrive for decades to come. Let us, therefore, take a moment to reflect on the lessons learned," he added.