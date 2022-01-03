MARKET NEWS

Groyyo raises USD 4.6 million led by Alpha Wave Incubation

Commenting on the development, Subin Mitra, co-founder of Groyyo noted that the future of global sourcing would be dominated by small manufacturers.

PTI
January 03, 2022 / 05:41 PM IST
Mumbai-based start-up Groyyo on Monday said it has raised USD 4.6 million (about Rs 34 crore) in a seed round of funding led by Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI).

Groyyo, which is a business-to-business manufacturing and automation company, further said the funding round also saw participation by marquee angels such as Deepak Jain (Partner and Manufacturing Lead, Bain & Co), Arpan Seth (Partner and Global PE Lead – Bain and Co), OYO Group's Global Chief Strategy Officer Maninder Gulati and Bombay Chamber of Commerce Chairperson Anjali Bansal.

Early investors Sparrow Capital and notable venture-debt fund Stride Ventures also participated in the latest round.

"Groyyo…today announced it has raised USD 4.6 million in a seed round of funding led by Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI), which is backed by DisruptAD, ADQ's venture platform, and managed by Falcon Edge Capital," it said in a statement.

Commenting on the development, Subin Mitra, co-founder of Groyyo noted that the future of global sourcing would be dominated by small manufacturers.

"Our mission at Groyyo is to bring technology to the millions of micro-manufacturers across South Asia and change the face of sourcing, globally," Mitra said.
Tags: #Groyyo #Startup Funding #startups
first published: Jan 3, 2022 05:41 pm

