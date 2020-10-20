172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|startup|grahaa-this-tamil-nadu-startup-is-making-hd-livestreams-from-space-a-reality-5989921.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 09:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This Tamil Nadu startup is making HD livestreams from space a reality

Grahaa is planning to work along with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) to initiate a technology demonstration launch by the end of next year.

Moneycontrol News

Grahaa, a startup mentored by incubator SPI EDGE, is planning to launch a cluster of earth observation nanosatellites into low earth orbit that will help stream near real-time, high definition (HD) videos of areas of interest as defined by clients.

Videos produced will be processed in real-time, and the analysed feed will be made available to clients via Grahaa's artificial intelligence-powered interactive web platform, news agency ANI reported. The startup is currently working on the design and development of these nanosatellites.

The data that will be obtained through these satellites would cater to areas like agricultural management, disaster and emergency response, military reconnaissance missions, investigative journalism, smart city initiatives & e-governance, marine intelligence, infrastructure, and tracking industrial activity over specific areas, the report said.

"Grahaa Space is one of the handfuls of startups across the globe trying to stream near real-time, high definition videos of client-defined areas-of-interest from low earth orbit. The mission we are working on is technically ambitious but we strongly believe that the near real-time data and analytics would tremendously help the Government and enterprise customers with decision intelligence to tackle some of the pressing on-ground challenges," Ramesh Kumar, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Grahaa Space, told the agency.

Kumar also added that Grahaa is planning to work along with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)  to initiate a technology demonstration launch by the end of next year. "Once it is successful, we would be producing our cluster of satellites in India to be launched in batches," he added.

The startup is currently being incubated at the Science & Technology Entrepreneurial Park, PSG College of Technology (PSG-STEP) in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.
First Published on Oct 20, 2020 09:51 pm

tags #India #space #Startup

