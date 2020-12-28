MARKET NEWS

Govt's push for GST compliance is boon for tax consultants: Startup

The startup, GST Dost, estimates the total value of GST and related services to be over Rs 12,000 crore.

PTI
December 28, 2020 / 08:19 AM IST
Representative Image

With the government gradually bringing small businesses under Goods and Services Tax chain, it has become a boon for service providers, a tax startup has claimed.

"The introduction of e-invoicing for companies of Rs 100 crore and above will open new business opportunity for us. There are approximately 13,500 businesses having turnover of over Rs 100 crore in India," GST DOST president Vikas Dhanania told PTI.

E-invoicing is currently mandated for businesses with an annual turnover over Rs 500 crore.

The government has notified the mandatory requirement of e-invoicing for B2B transactions for businesses with a turnover of over Rs 100 crore with effect from January 1, 2021.

For the government it will lead to reduction in fraud cases in tax evasion, he said.

"With the government expanding the GST ambit to small businesses, we are aiming at a multi-fold rise in our revenue over the next 2-3 years," he said.
PTI
TAGS: #Economy #GST #India #Startup
first published: Dec 28, 2020 08:20 am

