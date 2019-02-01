App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Budget 2019: Consumption, discretionary stocks to benefit on income tax rebate
Recommended articleBudget 2019: Consumption, discretionary stocks to benefit on income tax rebate

or go to

Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 01:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: Govt has taken measures to boost MSMEs, says Piyush Goyal

MSMEs have an opportunity to sell their products through GeM.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The government has undertaken multiple steps to strengthen micro, small and medium enterprise (MSMEs) sectors including measures such as sanctioning of loans up to Rs 1 crore in 59 minutes, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said in his budget speech on Friday.

“Recently, a scheme of sanctioning loans upto Rs 1 crore in 59 minutes has been launched. GST registered SME units will get 2% interest rebate on incremental loan of Rs 1 crore. The requirement of sourcing from SMEs by government enterprises has been increased to 25%. Of this, the material to the extent of at least 3% will be sourced from women owned SMEs,” he said while delivering his budget speech.

He added that the e-marketplace (GeM), created by the government two years ago, has transformed public procurement by making it transparent, inclusive and efficient.

MSMEs have an opportunity to sell their products through GeM.

Transactions of over Rs 17,500 crore have taken place, resulting in average savings of 25-28 percent.

Stressing upon the government’s focus on supporting domestic trade and services, he said that the government has recently assigned the subject of “promotion of internal trade including retail trading and welfare of traders, and their employees” to the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, which will now be renamed as the Department for Promotion of Industries and Internal Trade.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 01:40 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Business #Economy #India #MSME #Retail #Startup

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.