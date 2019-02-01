Budget 2019: Govt has taken measures to boost MSMEs, says Piyush Goyal

The government has undertaken multiple steps to strengthen micro, small and medium enterprise (MSMEs) sectors including measures such as sanctioning of loans up to Rs 1 crore in 59 minutes, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said in his budget speech on Friday.

“Recently, a scheme of sanctioning loans upto Rs 1 crore in 59 minutes has been launched. GST registered SME units will get 2% interest rebate on incremental loan of Rs 1 crore. The requirement of sourcing from SMEs by government enterprises has been increased to 25%. Of this, the material to the extent of at least 3% will be sourced from women owned SMEs,” he said while delivering his budget speech.

He added that the e-marketplace (GeM), created by the government two years ago, has transformed public procurement by making it transparent, inclusive and efficient.

MSMEs have an opportunity to sell their products through GeM.

Transactions of over Rs 17,500 crore have taken place, resulting in average savings of 25-28 percent.

Stressing upon the government’s focus on supporting domestic trade and services, he said that the government has recently assigned the subject of “promotion of internal trade including retail trading and welfare of traders, and their employees” to the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, which will now be renamed as the Department for Promotion of Industries and Internal Trade.