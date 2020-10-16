Govt cracks a whip on Amazon, Flipkart for not displaying country of origin during sale season

The government has cracked down on e-commerce companies such as Amazon and Flipkart for not displaying the country of origin of the products sold on their websites just as the two are beginning their flagship annual sales.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has sent notices to the e-tailers on October 16, asking them to explain the reason within 15 days failing which action would be initiated against them as per the provisions of the Legal Metrology Rules, 2011.

"It has come to the notice of the Department of Consumer Affairs that some of the e-commerce entities are not displaying the mandatory declarations as required under the Legal Metrology Rules, 2011," the Ministry of Consumer Affairs said in a letter to Flipkart and Amazon.

While Flipkart began its six-day Big Billion Days (BBD) on October 16, Amazon, for the first time, has announced a month-long Great Indian Festival from October 17.

While the e-tailers have started asking their sellers to update the country of origin in August while listing their products on the websites, many haven't managed to do that on the already existing listings on the two websites.

Flipkart mentions the country detail in a section called ‘Manufacturing, Packaging and Import Info’, under the Specifications section of a listing. For some products such as select mobile phones, it also has the details of the importer and packers besides the manufacturer.

Amazon on the other hand has gone a step ahead and is wearing nationalism on its sleeves. In the case of products from India, Amazon is mentioning ‘Made in India’ right in the title of the product, likely with the aim to promote locally sourced products.

In the case of products of foreign origin, however, Amazon mentions the country of origin further below in the product descriptions.

According to industry executives, multiple sourcing of products is also making it difficult for sellers to categorize the name of the country as they face issues in ascertaining the exact origin of the product.

The idea behind displaying the country of origin on the product is to ensure that consumers make an informed choice at a time when nationalism is at the fore.

Amazon and Flipkart did not immediately respond to queries on the matter from Moneycontrol.

The marketplaces had sprung into action after multiple meetings with the government during the last couple of months in the wake of growing anti-China sentiments in the country.