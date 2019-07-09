Government putting administrative mechanism in place to solve legacy issues for startups: CBDT chief PC Mody

Startups should not have any concern relating to taxation and the Government is putting in place an administrative mechanism to solve the legacy issues, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chief PC Mody said on July 9.

"Ease of tax compliance would be an integral part of ease of living... The ease of compliance also talks about threshold for prosecution. The limit has also been raised from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000 and the compounding guidelines have been made liberal," Mody said.

In the Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to simplify the tax law to reduce genuine hardships being caused to taxpayers which include enhancing threshold of tax for launching prosecution for non-filing of returns and exempting appropriate class of persons from the anti-abuse provisions of Section 50CA and Section 56 of the Income Tax Act.

"In this Budget, there is a clear cut direction to tone up the tax administration and to ensure that taxpayers get the correct environment to discharge their obligations honestly and correctly," Mody said.

The Budget also proposed a number of measures to resolve the problems being faced by start-ups with regard to their initial funding, called angel tax, their certification and verification of investors.

In future, there should not be any cause for friction or concern in the minds of entrepreneurs, he said.

"The legacy issues are being dealt with separately. Those are more of administrative nature, we are already working on that. As has been pointed out earlier in Budget speech that administrative mechanism is being put in place to solve the legacy issues also," Mody said.