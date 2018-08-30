Google, Xiaomi eyeing stake in Where Is My Train app

Google and smartphone makers Xiaomi are planning to invest in Indian startup Where Is My Train, an app that provides live train status and up-to-date schedules offline without using internet and GPS.

According to a report in The Economic Times, the search engine giant is already in talks to acquire the Sigmoid Labs-owned startup for USD 30-40 million as part of their Next Billion Users initiative, while Xiaomi is still in preliminary talks.

"The talks with Google are more advanced and they are likely to buy the company as a part of their Next Billion Users initiative. It is not finalised yet," people familiar with the matter told the paper.

Google has denied the speculations saying the company does "not comment on rumours and speculation". Xiaomi has also refrained from commenting on the story.

Nizam Mohaideen, co-founder of Sigmoid Labs Ahmed, also shot down the speculations of a future acquisition saying, "We are in full ownership of the company. We are focused on creating value for Indian train travellers."

However, if the deal ripens, it will be the first product acquisition in India by a large global Internet company.

Where Is My Train is one of the most-downloaded train-based apps with over 10 million downloads. Its major competitor includes RailYatri, backed by serial investor Nandan Nilekani and Sequoia Capital-backed ixigo.

The startup was founded by former executives of a technology entertainment company in the US, TiVo Corporation. Currently, Where Is My Train operates out of Bengaluru and has less than ten people on the team.