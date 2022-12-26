 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Goodbye 2022 | India’s Agritech sector in full bloom as valuations shoot up amid continued investor interest

Mansi Verma
Mumbai / Dec 26, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST

Agritech was an outlier on the growth front in the Indian startup world that saw setbacks and a funding crunch this year.

In 2021, Rocketship.vc, a Silicon Valley-based venture capital (VC) firm backed the Indian agritech startup Animall, a managed marketplace for cattle trading.

Madhu Shalini Iyer, a partner at the firm, said it was their first bet into the sector. The firm decided to invest in Animall after recognising its need and potential in an enormous agrarian market like India, she added.

However, over the last six to eight months, Iyer said the VC firm, which leverages data science and analytics to make investment decisions, has started to witness agritech pop up in their algorithms compelling the firm to look even closer into the sector.

“We are currently evaluating three to four agritech deals as we speak, that should tell you how much has changed for agritech,” Iyer told Moneycontrol in an interaction when she flew down to Mumbai recently.

Rocketship and Iyer’s bullishness towards agritech – a sector that was once left untouched by global investors, is echoed by many venture capitalists and industry experts who are intrigued by the sector’s growth over the last two years. Investors such as General Catalysts, Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital, and Alpha Wave Global, among others have taken cognisance of the sector.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported how investors' optimism in the nascent sector’s potential to grow on rising demand for quality food, supported by macro tailwinds like climate change and food security concerns triggered renewed interest in agritech in 2022.