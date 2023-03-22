 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Zomato eating into Swiggy's market pie with Gold loyalty scheme: HSBC

Moneycontrol News
Mar 22, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST

From March quarter onwards, Gold programme expected to cause a negative impact to Zomato unit economics in the range of Rs 10-12 per order which could concern investors, say HSBC analysts

Zomato’s new version of its ‘Gold’ loyalty programme is helping it win market share from rival Swiggy, according to a report by HSBC. It said that the market shares of Zomato and Swiggy are expected to diverge to 57 percent and 43 percent, respectively, in FY24.

From March quarter onwards, the Gold programme will cause a negative impact to Zomato's unit economics in the range of Rs 10-12 per order which could concern investors, according to the HSBC analysts.

“However, we believe Zomato will be able to offset this impact from its continued push for higher take-rates and lower costs. In the coming quarters, as the company absorbs the impact of Zomato Gold, EBITDA margins should continue to improve,” the note said.

In January, Zomato reintroduced its loyalty programme with a focus on food delivery at an introductory price of Rs 149 for three months. It is Zomato’s fourth iteration of its loyalty programme in the last few years. Before launching Pro Plus in 2021, Zomato had introduced Pro in 2020 which replaced the original Zomato Gold membership programme.