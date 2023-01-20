 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Davos 2023 | Going public is like adulthood, becoming a private unicorn is like teenage: Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Chandra R Srikanth
Jan 20, 2023 / 03:17 PM IST

The Paytm founder’s message to investors is that the management is committed to creating a transparent, soundly governed, profitable, free cash generating company in the long term.

Moneycontrol's Chandra Srikant spoke with Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma about the company's journey of the past one year, the roadmap for the future, and the broader tech and startup ecosystem.

The past 14 months have not been easy for Paytm. While its Rs 18,300 crore initial public offer was the biggest when it listed in November 2021, its fortunes took a hit soon after.

Shares of One 97 Communications, which operates Paytm, have lost about 75 percent of their value since the IPO. In the meanwhile, the digital payments company came under fire from retail investors, market analysts, and proxy advisory firms and felt the pinch of regulatory flux in the fintech sector.

Although the company has been criticised for its large losses each quarter, the management has repeatedly said that profitability is just around the corner. It sprang a surprise with its fast-growing loan disbursal segment, but the market is not yet convinced about the company's fortunes.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Moneycontrol's Chandra Srikant sat down to talk to Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma about the company's journey of the past one year, the roadmap for the future, and the broader tech and startup ecosystem. Edited excerpts:

How has your journey been as a listed company via-a-vis a unicorn?

Very nice question. Those two are different roles actually.