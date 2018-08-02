Goibibo now allows users to sign-in via WhatsApp

Goibibo, an online travel booking platform, has launched a WhatsApp integrated solution, allowing its users to sign-in to Goibibo on mobile web via WhatsApp.

The WhatsApp login authentication will help mobile web users to login without password, keying in OTP or mobile number.

“We are a mobile-first company and we want to leverage the mobile ecosystem to its fullest to make online travel booking experience even more convenient. Given the ubiquitous usage of Whatsapp among Indians, it was a natural choice for us to build this feature to help people access the platform without the fuss of remembering complex passwords and punching in OTPs,” said Anshuman Bapna, Chief Product Officer, Goibibo.

This new feature will help the company to further enhance qualitative services for its consumers. Goibibo currently offers features like seat and meal selection, auto check-in and hotel reviews and images collection through WhatsApp built-in Android APIs.

How it works

The users have to sign-in with WhatsApp on the Goibibo mobile web homepage. It will automatically navigate to the Goibibo WhatsApp account and prefills ‘Sign me into Goibibo’. Goibibo will respond to the messages along with magiclink to login in its platform.

In January, the company launched a feature for flight booking and seat selection, giving users the ability to choose their desired flight seat on WhatsApp.