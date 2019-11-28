Get paid for a good night’s sleep: Bengaluru-based startup Wakefit makes it possible

You can now sleep for 9 hours daily for 100 days and get paid Rs 1 lakh
Do you want to follow Warren Buffett’s advice to earn while you are asleep? This internship may just make that happen for you.
Believe it or not, you can now sleep for 9 hours daily for 100 days and get paid Rs 1 lakh.
Bengaluru-based startup Wakefit has come up with its Sleep Internship- an initiative wherein it aims to monitor people's sleep pattern. Selected interns would be sleeping on the company's mattress and will be provided with a sleep tracker to monitor their sleep before and after using the mattress.
And, the skills required for the job? "A fanatical passion for sleep and an innate ability to fall asleep at the slightest given opportunity," the company mentions on its website.
To top it all, the job requires you to nap for nine hours daily for 100 days in the comfort of your home. At the end of this period, Rs 1 lakh will be paid to the candidate who satisfies all conditions as determined by Wakefit Innovations Pvt. Ltd.The sleep solutions startup is also an advocate of having nap rooms at offices, championing the cause of 'Right to Work Naps'. According to the 'Right to Work Naps' survey conducted by Wakefit, 70 percent of the 1,500 respondents have said they do not have a ‘nap room’ at work. About 86 percent of them felt that having one would boost their productivity.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.