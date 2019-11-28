Get paid for a good night’s sleep: Bengaluru-based startup Wakefit makes it possible

Do you want to follow Warren Buffett’s advice to earn while you are asleep? This internship may just make that happen for you.

Believe it or not, you can now sleep for 9 hours daily for 100 days and get paid Rs 1 lakh.

Bengaluru-based startup Wakefit has come up with its Sleep Internship- an initiative wherein it aims to monitor people's sleep pattern. Selected interns would be sleeping on the company's mattress and will be provided with a sleep tracker to monitor their sleep before and after using the mattress.

And, the skills required for the job? "A fanatical passion for sleep and an innate ability to fall asleep at the slightest given opportunity," the company mentions on its website.

To top it all, the job requires you to nap for nine hours daily for 100 days in the comfort of your home. At the end of this period, Rs 1 lakh will be paid to the candidate who satisfies all conditions as determined by Wakefit Innovations Pvt. Ltd.