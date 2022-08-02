Gaurav Munjal-backed Newton School eyes profitability by fiscal year-end

Newton School, an upskilling platform for software developers that counts Unacademy’s founders Gaurav Munjal and Roman Saini as its early backers, expects to turn profitable by the end of the current financial year, according to its co-founder Siddharth Maheshwari.

"We are pretty much breaking even and are on track to reach profitability by the end of this year," Maheshwari told Moneycontrol in a virtual interaction.

The company had reported a loss of Rs 4.6 crore, on a revenue of Rs 4.3 crore for the fiscal year ended March 2021, according to its filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). While the company’s revenue had soared exponentially in 2020-21, its expenses surged over three times, widening its losses.

Maheshwari said that he expects robust revenue growth even this year and so the company does not need to take any aggressive cost-cutting measures to achieve profitability.

His remarks come at a time when startups across sectors in India are roiled with layoffs and are trying to cut costs to focus on profitability as investors are reducing exposure to growth-stage loss-making startups.

Most affected within the ecosystem are edtech startups with many trying to extend their runway by restructuring, laying off in masses, and in some cases, shutting down.

Maheshwari said that many early stage startups in the edtech space are bearing the brunt of the slowdown. With winding up as the only other option, he said these startups are now reaching out to companies like Newton School, requesting an acquisition.

"Almost every day, we are getting one or two requests for acquisition. We are evaluating a few of those companies, there are a couple of deals in the pipeline," said Maheshwari. However, he did not disclose further details on it.

Newton School had raised $25 million in its Series B funding round in April led by Steadview Capital at a valuation of approximately $133 million. Maheshwari said he expects a runway of as many as eight years.

Earlier in February 2021, the edtech startup had raised $5 million in a Series A funding round led by RTP Global and angels like Unacademy co-founders Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini, and Hemesh Singh, Kalyan Krishnamoorthy of Flipkart, Kunal Shah of CRED, and Freshworks’ Girish Mathrubootham.

Founded in 2019 by Maheshwari and Nishant Chandra, Newton School is building a learning platform for aspiring software developers. It claims to provide contemporary and affordable training that is relevant to technology industry requirements.

The startup competes with companies like upGrad and Scaler academy, among others, in the segment which seems to be enjoying a boom phase as professionals turn to upskilling in a bleak job market.

Recently, the co-founder and managing director (MD) of upGrad, Mayank Kumar also said the unicorn is witnessing tailwinds of strong demand and is looking to hire people in various roles.