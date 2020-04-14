App
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gaja Capital infuses Rs 204 crore in Sachin Bansal's Navi Technologies

Navi Tech, previously known as BAC Acquisitions, was co-founded by Bansal and his IIT-Delhi batchmate Ankit Agarwal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Flipkart co-founder and its former CEO Sachin Bansal's newest venture Navi Technologies has bagged a Rs 204 crore infusion from private equity company Gaja Capital, The Economic Times reported.

The infusion is through sale of 14 million shares, as per filings with the Registrar of Companies, accessed by Tofler.

Gaja Capital has joined International Finance Corporation (which infused Rs 3 crore for 4.5 percent stake in January 2o2o) as an institutional investor in Navi.

Promoted by Gopal Jain, Gaja also has stake in other ventures such as Avendus Capital, Carnation and Chumbak.

Bansal is still the biggest stakeholder in the company, having infused as much as Rs 3,007 crore. He has also been named as the Managing Director for a period of five years, the filing said.

Other investors are co-founder Ankit Aggarwal (Rs 40 crore), and angel investors Sharad Sundarmony, Sunil Edward, Ramesh Sundare and Nitin Jagpratap, as per a Business Standard report.

Navi Tech, previously known as BAC Acquisitions, was co-founded by Bansal and his IIT-Delhi batchmate Agarwal.

Bansal has turned into a serial investor after his exit from Flipkart. He is busy re-purposing the Flipkart capital to build a robust portfolio, mainly in the financial sector and the mobility space and to also back other entrepreneurs in the country.

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 03:57 pm

