FundTonic Group raises strategic investment from Yesss Capital, others

Angel network FundTonic Group on Friday said it has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Yesss Capital, Germany and other investors.

FundTonic claims to be have around 700 angel investors under its umbrella.

Led by co-founders, Akshit Gupta and Bhavin Parikh, FundTonic also offers incubation centres and co-working spaces for entrepreneurs.

“The alliance is in line with our vision to support startups from India and help them scale their business," said Akshit Gupta, co-founder at FundTonic Group.

FundTonic also said that it is now in the process of raising a next round which will be to expand its co-working space segment besides global expansion.