App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Apr 20, 2018 06:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FundTonic Group raises strategic investment from Yesss Capital, others

Led by co-founders, Akshit Gupta and Bhavin Parikh, FundTonic also offers incubation centres and co-working spaces for entrepreneurs

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Angel network FundTonic Group on Friday said it has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Yesss Capital, Germany and other investors.

FundTonic claims to be have around 700 angel investors under its umbrella.

Led by co-founders, Akshit Gupta and Bhavin Parikh, FundTonic also offers incubation centres and co-working spaces for entrepreneurs.

“The alliance is in line with our vision to support startups from India and help them scale their business," said Akshit Gupta, co-founder at FundTonic Group.

FundTonic also said that it is now in the process of raising a next round which will be to expand its co-working space segment besides global expansion.

tags #Startup

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.