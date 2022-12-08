 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Funding in SaaS startups up 5 times YoY, to $500 million, in November 2022

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Dec 08, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST

SaaS startups have raised $5 billion to date in funding since the beginning of 2022, according to data research and analysis firm Venture Intelligence.

Despite the tight macroeconomic pressure and a funding crunch, Indian Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) startups have raised more than $500 million in November 2022 -- up nearly five times from the same month last year.

In November 2021, they raised around $85 million, and in the full year 2021, they raised $4.2 billion.

“Overall, even at Together Fund, we are seeing more SaaS deals than before. This is despite the downturn in the economy, especially in the global market. The number of SaaS startups has also increased and investment activity is happening,” said Manav Garg, founding partner at Together Fund and cofounder of Eka Software Solutions.