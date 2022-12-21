 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Friction is desirable in fintech. We don’t want to walk the path of fastest finger first: Google Pay exec

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Dec 21, 2022 / 03:34 PM IST

Google Pay director of product management Sharath Bulusu talks about fintech regulations, its approach to personal data protection, designing fintech products for user safety, and more

Sharath Bulusu, Director, Product Management, Google Pay

With around a 35 percent share of all united payments interface (UPI) transactions, Google Pay is arguably one of the biggest fintech platforms in India. On the one hand, this presents the company with a large opportunity to tap into the massively underserved financial services market in the country.

But it also means that the fintech platform has to grapple with a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape in terms of digital payments, online credit disbursal, data protection, etc. Earlier this week, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that India should balance user safety and an open internet with regulatory stability and support for innovation.

On the sidelines of the annual Google for India event, Moneycontrol sat down with Google Pay director of product management Sharath Bulusu to talk about fintech regulations, its approach to personal data protection, designing fintech products for user safety, and more.

Edited excerpts:

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) recently extended the deadline for market share cap by a year. Are you going to restrict new users to comply with it?

No. At this point, we don’t have to actively do it. It’s still very early days for UPI and the market will grow a lot more. When things grow this fast, it is hard to predict what shape things take eventually.