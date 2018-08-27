App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 05:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Freecharge expands its product portfolio by partnering with AbhiBus

This partnership will allow the company to enable more than 1 lakh routes and 2,500 bus operators on its platform

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Freecharge, a digital marketplace for financial services and products, announced the launch of a new category of service in partnership with AbhiBus.

This partnership will allow the company to enable more than 1 lakh routes and 2,500 bus operators  on its platform for its users.  The users will also be able to track and manage their trips on the app along with zero convenience fee and 24x7 customer support.

“This partnership is another step towards expanding our category in digital payments and augment customer experience. We have been constantly expanding our portfolio like bus tickets, UPI and financial investments to give consumers more choices and such collaborations will further encourage them to increasingly adopt Freecharge to do more than just recharges and bill payments. Currently, 30 percent of our users transact in more than one category and we are further looking to increase this average with introduction of new offerings,” said Sangram Singh, CEO, Freecharge.

He added, “The transition towards a cashless economy is fostered through such strategic alliances by presenting a wide array of digital and assisted services for the consumers.  Given a conducive environment, disruptions will continue to propel growth in the digital financial services domain and collaborations by way of partnerships will create better user experiences leading to sustained change in consumer behaviour.”

related news

Through this partnership, Freecharge aims at creating large footprints to scale up its value chain and deepen consumer engagement. The company’s objective, as a part of Axis Bank, is to make itself a comprehensive and open digital financial service platform which can facilitate a suite of offering to its consumers, enabling them with accessibility and choice of service.

"We are glad to partner with Freecharge as their preferred bus content provider as this partnership offers Freecharge wallet users the option of buying bus tickets from over 2,500 fleet operators across 100,000 routes. We anticipate a huge growth in sales with this association,” said Biju Mathews, COO, AbhiBus.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 05:19 pm

tags #Freecharge #Startup

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.