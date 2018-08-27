Freecharge expands its product portfolio by partnering with AbhiBus

Freecharge, a digital marketplace for financial services and products, announced the launch of a new category of service in partnership with AbhiBus.

This partnership will allow the company to enable more than 1 lakh routes and 2,500 bus operators on its platform for its users. The users will also be able to track and manage their trips on the app along with zero convenience fee and 24x7 customer support.

“This partnership is another step towards expanding our category in digital payments and augment customer experience. We have been constantly expanding our portfolio like bus tickets, UPI and financial investments to give consumers more choices and such collaborations will further encourage them to increasingly adopt Freecharge to do more than just recharges and bill payments. Currently, 30 percent of our users transact in more than one category and we are further looking to increase this average with introduction of new offerings,” said Sangram Singh, CEO, Freecharge.

He added, “The transition towards a cashless economy is fostered through such strategic alliances by presenting a wide array of digital and assisted services for the consumers. Given a conducive environment, disruptions will continue to propel growth in the digital financial services domain and collaborations by way of partnerships will create better user experiences leading to sustained change in consumer behaviour.”

Through this partnership, Freecharge aims at creating large footprints to scale up its value chain and deepen consumer engagement. The company’s objective, as a part of Axis Bank, is to make itself a comprehensive and open digital financial service platform which can facilitate a suite of offering to its consumers, enabling them with accessibility and choice of service.

"We are glad to partner with Freecharge as their preferred bus content provider as this partnership offers Freecharge wallet users the option of buying bus tickets from over 2,500 fleet operators across 100,000 routes. We anticipate a huge growth in sales with this association,” said Biju Mathews, COO, AbhiBus.